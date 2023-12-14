Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Donegal funeral director warns of scam purporting to stream deceased’s funeral service

A Donegal funeral director has warned of a deeply insensitive scam doing the rounds.

Scammers have begun setting up fake social media pages purporting to provide access to the live stream of a deceased’s funeral. However, to access the stream people are being requested to submit credit card details.

Sean Murphy from Inishowen Funeral Services says he has been contacted by people as far away as Australia who have come across the fake pages.

He says charges will never apply to access funeral streamings:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Scam Alert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal funeral director warns of scam purporting to stream deceased’s funeral service

14 December 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Cyclist dies in Sligo crash

14 December 2023
Checkpoints
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn drivers to ensure tyres are in roadworthy condition

14 December 2023
Alan McGuckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe ‘saddened and ashamed’ by abuse carried out by priest

14 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Scam Alert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal funeral director warns of scam purporting to stream deceased’s funeral service

14 December 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Cyclist dies in Sligo crash

14 December 2023
Checkpoints
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn drivers to ensure tyres are in roadworthy condition

14 December 2023
Alan McGuckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe ‘saddened and ashamed’ by abuse carried out by priest

14 December 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Top Stories

ESRI backs Government in handling of 5% spending rule

14 December 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Laws to allow Gardai use FRT to be published today

14 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube