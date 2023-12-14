Donegal funeral director warns of scam purporting to stream deceased’s funeral service

A Donegal funeral director has warned of a deeply insensitive scam doing the rounds.

Scammers have begun setting up fake social media pages purporting to provide access to the live stream of a deceased’s funeral. However, to access the stream people are being requested to submit credit card details.

Sean Murphy from Inishowen Funeral Services says he has been contacted by people as far away as Australia who have come across the fake pages.

He says charges will never apply to access funeral streamings: