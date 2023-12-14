Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

The only British soldier charged in connection with the Bloody Sunday killings has been sent for trial.

Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30th 1972 and 5 attempted murders on the same date.

After several years of evidence and submissions today District Judge Ted Magill said that he had had a long time to consider the case of Soldier F.

He says he didn’t need anymore time and was returning the former British soldier for trial on all charges.

The District Judge then asked if Soldier F wanted to call any witnesses or make a statement at this stage to which the reply was negative.

Soldier F was then returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed in January and released on continuing bail.

Earlier Judge Magill had ruled that hearsay evidence from some of the civilian witnesses who are now deceased could be admitted in evidence with one exception where there were inconsistencies in statements.

13 people were shot dead during a civil rights march in Derry on January 30th 1972.