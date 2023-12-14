Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

The only British soldier charged in connection with the Bloody Sunday killings has been sent for trial.

Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30th 1972 and 5 attempted murders on the same date.

After several years of evidence and submissions today District Judge Ted Magill said that he had had a long time to consider the case of Soldier F.

He says he didn’t need anymore time and was returning the former British soldier for trial on all charges.

The District Judge then asked if Soldier F wanted to call any witnesses or make a statement at this stage to which the reply was negative.

Soldier F was then returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed in January and released on continuing bail.

Earlier Judge Magill had ruled that hearsay evidence from some of the civilian witnesses who are now deceased could be admitted in evidence with one exception where there were inconsistencies in statements.

13 people were shot dead during a civil rights march in Derry on January 30th 1972.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 December 2023
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

14 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 December 2023
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

14 December 2023
dog abuse
News, Top Stories

Derry man jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to dog

14 December 2023
late sean
News, Top Stories

Today marks 1st anniversary of death of Private Sean Rooney

14 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube