Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland says stigma facing industry must be broken down

Sex Workers here are calling for their voices to be heard.

Today is International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers and comes after a ‘deadly’ year for those in the industry in Ireland.

2023 saw the murder of Geila Ibram, a sex worker in Limerick, raids disguised as welfare checks and harassment targeting these workers, including phishing scams and threats of violence.

Spokesperson for the Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland (SWAI) Linda Kavanagh says the stigma facing the industry must be broken down: