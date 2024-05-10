Free online support group for Leaving Cert students to be launched

A free online support group will be launched next week to help Leaving Cert students.
Mental health charity, Turn2Me, will be on hand to help those gearing up for exams who are feeling stressed and anxious.
Students can sign up on Turn2Me.ie.
A free online support group will be launched next week to help Leaving Cert students.
Mental health charity, Turn2Me, will be on hand to help those gearing up for exams who are feeling stressed and anxious.
Students can sign up on Turn2Me.ie.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland