Front door to business forced open and equipment stolen in Moville

A business at Carrownaffe has had its door forced open and a diagnostic computer stolen between 6pm yesterday evening and 8am this morning.

It is unknown of other items were taken as Gardaí attend the scene of the crime located on the R238 on the way into Moville

Gardaí say they will share more details on their social media later today as they gather more information.

They appeal to anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in that area overnight to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

