Intruder enters home in Burnfoot overnight



A resident in the Drumadooey area of Burnfoot alerted a neighbor when they became aware of an intruder in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1.10am the resident heard noises downstairs and called for help.

When their neighbor arrived, the intruder had gone.

A downstairs window had been opened and entry was gained.

Items had been moved and drawers had been searched but nothing had been taken.

Gardaí ask that anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in that area overnight to make contact.

They ask urge those who travelled in the Burnfoot area between 12.30am and 2am who had a dash cam, to make the footage available.