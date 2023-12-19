Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Intruder enters home in Burnfoot overnight


A resident in the Drumadooey area of Burnfoot alerted a neighbor when they became aware of an intruder in the early hours of this morning.
At around 1.10am the resident heard noises downstairs and called for help.
When their neighbor arrived, the intruder had gone.
A downstairs window had been opened and entry was gained.
Items had been moved and drawers had been searched but nothing had been taken.
Gardaí ask that anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in that area overnight to make contact.
They ask urge those who travelled in the Burnfoot area between 12.30am and 2am who had a dash cam, to make the footage available.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Searches continue for missing Strabane man

19 December 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Front door to business forced open and equipment stolen in Moville

19 December 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

23% drop in people on trolleys at LUH

19 December 2023
Garda
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into fatal Manorcunningham crash

19 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Searches continue for missing Strabane man

19 December 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Front door to business forced open and equipment stolen in Moville

19 December 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

23% drop in people on trolleys at LUH

19 December 2023
Garda
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into fatal Manorcunningham crash

19 December 2023
burglary
News, Top Stories

Intruder enters home in Burnfoot overnight

19 December 2023
burglary
News, Top Stories

Home burgled in Redcastle

19 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube