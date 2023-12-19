Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Searches continue for missing Strabane man

Searches are continuing in Strabane for a missing man.

33 year old Patrick McColgan was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at around 8:30pm on Sunday.

He’s described as being approximately 5ft 11 in height of a medium build with short dark hair and was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

Police say they’re concerned for Patrick’s welfare and are appealing to all farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the 33 year old or who has seen anyone matching his description is urged to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

Top Stories

Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Searches continue for missing Strabane man

19 December 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Front door to business forced open and equipment stolen in Moville

19 December 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

23% drop in people on trolleys at LUH

19 December 2023
Garda
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into fatal Manorcunningham crash

19 December 2023
Related News

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

