Searches continue for missing Strabane man

Searches are continuing in Strabane for a missing man.

33 year old Patrick McColgan was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at around 8:30pm on Sunday.

He’s described as being approximately 5ft 11 in height of a medium build with short dark hair and was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

Police say they’re concerned for Patrick’s welfare and are appealing to all farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the 33 year old or who has seen anyone matching his description is urged to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.