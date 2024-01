The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has vowed that housing and the defective block crisis will remain high on his agenda in 2024.

Many homeowners affected by the defective block issue have been stuck in limbo in attempts to get their properties remediated under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

Councillor Martin Harley says this has been compounded by the severe shortage of houses in Donegal.

He says more support is vital from Government: