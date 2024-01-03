Kilmacrennan man left traumatised after vandalism at his home

An elderly man in the Kilmacrennan area has been left frightened and traumatised after a vandalism incident outside his home on Monday night.

Paving stones were pulled up at his front door, pots and plants were thrown around outside his home and his back gate was damaged.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Dennis Sheridan, a neighbour of the man said people in the area are supporting him, and the physical damage to the house is minimal.

However, he says the psychological impact the incident is having on the man is a lot worse.

