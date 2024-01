Gardai are investigating the theft of a trailer from Carrickmagrath in recent days.

The yellow Kane low loader trailer with a registration of 03 DL 2234 is reported to have been stolen from a yard between 3pm on Monday and 10am yesterday morning.

Gardai believe it is most likely to have been towed away by a tractor.

They are appealing to anyone who observed the trailer on the roads between those hours or anyone who has dash cam footage to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.