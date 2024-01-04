Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

MAG points points out ‘double standard’ in DCB building regulations ruling

The Mica Action Group has highlighted an issue with the Defective Concrete Block Scheme which means rebuilding work under the scheme will be carried out under 2007 building regulations in the case of private homes, while social homes will be rebuilt under the current regulations.

MAG Chair Lisa Hone says this is a very irresponsible double standard.

It emerged this week that tender documents issued by Donegal County Council effectively lay out an end to end scheme to current building standards, which Lisa Hone says is exactly what homeowners are looking for.

Instead, she says they are being told to apply 2007 building standards, which differ in particular when it comes to energy efficiency and environmental concerns.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ms Hone said that’s particularly galling given that the Green Party are part of the government………..

 

You can hear the full discussion between Lisa Hone and Greg Hughes here :

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Student doctors and nurses to get subsidised studies in NI

4 January 2024
lisa hone mag
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG points points out ‘double standard’ in DCB building regulations ruling

4 January 2024
police
News

Wheelie bins stolen from business premises in Artigarvan

4 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Student doctors and nurses to get subsidised studies in NI

4 January 2024
lisa hone mag
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG points points out ‘double standard’ in DCB building regulations ruling

4 January 2024
police
News

Wheelie bins stolen from business premises in Artigarvan

4 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 January 2024
Sun Temperature
News, Top Stories

2023 warmest year on record in Ireland

4 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Property damaged in arson attack on Buncrana Road

4 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube