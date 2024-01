A pensioner has been charged in connection with fraud at a business premises in Donemana, Co Tyrone.

The 79 year old man is charged with the offences of fraud by false representation, fraud by abuse of position and making or supplying articles for use in fraud.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on January 25th.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.