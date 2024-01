2023 marked the 100th anniversary of the Drumboe Martyrs.

In this, the last instalment in a four part series to mark the Decade of Centenaries in conjunction with the Donegal County Museum, Assistant Curator, Caroline Carr joins Michaela Clarke to transport listeners back to the events which led to the execution of the four men in March 1923.

She delves into the last letters written hours before their deaths which give an insight into their thought process as they faced the firing squad.