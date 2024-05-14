TEN-T Road project to seek cabinet approval by July

Members of the A5 committee from the Northwest travelled to Leinster House yesterday to meet with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Areas of discussion included the TEN – T road project, the A5 and the N2.

Cllr. Paul Canning was in attendance and spoke to the Minister in relation to the TEN – T Project which has completed Phase 3 and is awaiting the close out of two reviews to see the progression onto Phase 4.

Cllr Canning says he feels positively about the meeting and that Minister Ryan believes the project will be approved before cabinet in a matter of weeks: