Over 1500 children in Donegal in care of childminders

Early Childhood Ireland says the need for regulation for at home childminding is clear.

As it stands around 1,500 children in Donegal are cared for by childminders that are not required to undergo vetting or carry out risk assessments.

ECI says if the Draft Childminding Regulations comes to fruition, it will also recognise the significant role childminders play in providing paid, non-relative, home-based care for children, which may be the only option for families, particularly those in living in rural areas and work irregular hours.

