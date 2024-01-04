Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Siptu highlights gulf in median earnings between Donegal and the rest of the country

Siptu’s Divisional Organiser says low paid workers from Donegal will benefit when the National Minimum Wage becomes the National Living Wage by 2026.

On this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Martin O’Rourke told Greg Hughes that the rate will be calculated as a percentage of national median earnings, which are lower in Donegal than they are in the rest of the country.

He said Donegal’s median earnings are €130 less than the national figure, and that will be significant when the new living wage is being calculated……….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Pensioner charged with fraud at Donemana business premises

4 January 2024
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Siptu highlights gulf in median earnings between Donegal and the rest of the country

4 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Failure to deliver affordable homes making housing crisis worse – Deputy MacLochlainn

4 January 2024
Crash Barriers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council warned safety measures are needed at dangerous Churchill junction before it’s too late

4 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Pensioner charged with fraud at Donemana business premises

4 January 2024
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Siptu highlights gulf in median earnings between Donegal and the rest of the country

4 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Failure to deliver affordable homes making housing crisis worse – Deputy MacLochlainn

4 January 2024
Crash Barriers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council warned safety measures are needed at dangerous Churchill junction before it’s too late

4 January 2024
Donegal Beach
News, Top Stories

DCC opens Development Fund Initiative 2024

4 January 2024
sti test 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

10,000 free STI testing kits ordered every month from HSE

4 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube