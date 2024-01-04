Siptu highlights gulf in median earnings between Donegal and the rest of the country

Siptu’s Divisional Organiser says low paid workers from Donegal will benefit when the National Minimum Wage becomes the National Living Wage by 2026.

On this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Martin O’Rourke told Greg Hughes that the rate will be calculated as a percentage of national median earnings, which are lower in Donegal than they are in the rest of the country.

He said Donegal’s median earnings are €130 less than the national figure, and that will be significant when the new living wage is being calculated……….