The Department of Housing has established a new sub-group to examine issues relating to the mortgageability of homes remediated under the defective concrete blocks scheme.

However, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s vital that the group includes homeowners and key stakeholders on a permanent and inclusive basis in order to get the creases ironed out.

He says homeowners have been let down by the scheme but despite this, the are still trying to engage in order to rebuild their lives: