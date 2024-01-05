Sean McVeigh returns as Donegal squad announced

Donegal hurling has announced their squad to take on Derry in the quarter-final of the Conor McGurk Cup at the Donegal GAA Centre on Saturday at 1.30 pm.

St Eunan’s Sean McVeigh is back after taking a year out in 2023 and Declan Coulter is on the panel despite stating before Christmas he was going to take time out from the sport.

Black and Amber pair Peter Kelly and Cathal O’Brien have all been added to the squad.

Full 29 man panel below:

Luke White; Ciaran Curran, Ciaran Bradley, Gavin Browne; Jack O’Loughlin, Stephen Gillespie, Conor O’Grady; Brian MacIntyre, Ryan Hilferty; Sean McVeigh, Conor Gartland, Liam McKinney; Peter Kelly, Gerard Gilmore, Ruairi Campbell.

Subs; Cathal O’Brien, Conor Griffin, Cormac Finn, Oisin Kelly, Josh Cronolly McGee, James Monagle, Sean Ward, James Hartnett, Oisin Marley, Dean Harvey, Declan Coulter, Danny Cullen, Bernard Lafferty, Steven McBride.