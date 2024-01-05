Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Sean McVeigh returns as Donegal squad announced

 

Donegal hurling has announced their squad to take on Derry in the quarter-final of the Conor McGurk Cup at the Donegal GAA Centre on Saturday at 1.30 pm.

St Eunan’s Sean McVeigh is back after taking a year out in 2023 and Declan Coulter is on the panel despite stating before Christmas he was going to take time out from the sport.

Black and Amber pair Peter Kelly and Cathal O’Brien have all been added to the squad.

Full 29 man panel below:

Luke White; Ciaran Curran, Ciaran Bradley, Gavin Browne; Jack O’Loughlin, Stephen Gillespie, Conor O’Grady; Brian MacIntyre, Ryan Hilferty; Sean McVeigh, Conor Gartland, Liam McKinney; Peter Kelly, Gerard Gilmore, Ruairi Campbell.

Subs; Cathal O’Brien, Conor Griffin, Cormac Finn, Oisin Kelly, Josh Cronolly McGee, James Monagle, Sean Ward, James Hartnett, Oisin Marley, Dean Harvey, Declan Coulter, Danny Cullen, Bernard Lafferty, Steven McBride.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Copper piping stolen from Derry premises

5 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 January 2024
walking
News, Top Stories

Progress on walking and cycling hub for Inishowen

5 January 2024
japan quake
News, Top Stories

Tremors from New Year’s Day earthquake in Japan recorded at Donegal school

5 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Copper piping stolen from Derry premises

5 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 January 2024
walking
News, Top Stories

Progress on walking and cycling hub for Inishowen

5 January 2024
japan quake
News, Top Stories

Tremors from New Year’s Day earthquake in Japan recorded at Donegal school

5 January 2024
hsa
News, Top Stories

43 workplace deaths nationally in 2023, one of them in Donegal

5 January 2024
markey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Markey criticises Green EU bid to force medical tests for driver licence renewals

5 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube