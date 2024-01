Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N56 Road at Ellistrin, Letterkenny

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 20s, has been pronounced deceased. Her body remains at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road will remain closed overnight with diversion in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible