Government committed to deliver TEN-T project

The Transport Minister says the Government is committed to deliver the TEN-T road project.

The infrastructure development has been in the offing for many years with renewed calls for the need for the Bonagee Link relief road in Letterkenny to get off the ground.

The TEN-T project is expected to come before Cabinet shortly and Minister Eamon Ryan says funding for its delivery will be made available.

The Minister is in Donegal today as part of a tour of local authorities across the country to discuss Climate Change Plans.

Speaking to Greg Hughes earlier he admitted that Donegal has suffered greatly as a result of the lack of infrastructure in the county:

