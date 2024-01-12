Opening of Creeslough Community Hub is part of a journey of healing – CCI

The Creeslough Community Association says the opening today of the new community hub in the village is a very important day.

The former Cope Hardware building had been closed is hosting a number of groups and services after investment from the Creeslough Community Initiative.

It is anticipated the current location on the main street will house the new community hub for a number of years and will remain in place until a new planned multi-million euro community centre is built on grounds to the rear of St Michael’s Church with the services transferring to the new proposed location once it’s been completed.

Community Links Manager Majella McFadden says today marks an important step on what will be a long journey of healing…………