Derry and Strabane domestic abuse safety programme enters second year

A initiative to protect victims of domestic abuse in the Derry City & Strabane District has entered its second year.

It looks to provide those who faced abuse with security equipment.

The PSNI and Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership aim to make victims feel safer with assistance of equipment.

Since November 2022 CCTV cameras have been provided to those who are at high risk of domestic abuse.

In the last year, PCSP has also funded safety packs for domestic abuse victims which include items such as personal safety alarms and motion detectors.

Speaking about the initiative, Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said it’s hoped the security equipment will provide reassurance and peace of mind to those who most need it.

He added that items like CCTV cameras allow the PSNI to capture vital evidence, which is crucial as they pursue offenders and work to bring them before the Court.

