Derry won the big north-west derby in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B to cement their status as favourites to win the division and gain promotion as they overcame Donegal at O’Donnell Park.

Donegal began well and Derry were guilty of ten wides in the first half. At the break it was Donegal 0-12, Derry 1-9.

Derry were much the better side in the second half and emerged as deserved winners.

On Saturday Sport, Ryan Ferry summed up the afternoon’s action.