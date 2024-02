A 44-year-old man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today, charged with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February last year.

Mr Caldwell was putting sports equipment in his car when he was attacked in front of his young son and other children, who were seen running for cover.

A 44-year-old man was charged last night with attempted murder, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts.