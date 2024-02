An investigation is underway in Derry following an un-notified procession in the city centre on Wednesday evening.

At around 6.30pm, following a planned vigil in The Diamond, participants made their way onto Shipquay Street.

Police issued verbal warnings however, participants continued to make their way to Guildhall Square.

The Parades Commission required formal notification of intentions to hold a parade/procession to ensure it is legal and lawful.