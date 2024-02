This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to Finn Harps clash against Athlone Town with Keith Cowan while Mark Coyle reflects on life at Shelbourne in the Premier Division.

Garbhan Friel previews Cockhill Celtic’s FAI Junior Cup quarter final with Clonmel and Irish News GAA writer Cahair O’Kane gives us his thoughts on this weekend’s National League fixtures for Donegal Derry and Tyrone.