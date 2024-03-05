Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Match details confirmed for Scoil Mhuire and Abbey’s All Ireland Final’s

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

The All Ireland Final fixture details for two schools from the county have been confirmed for this Saturday 9th March.

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana’s All Ireland Post-Primary Schools Senior D Final against Gallen Community Schools Ferbane of Offaly will take place at Markievicz Park in Sligo at 2pm.

Abbey Voctaional Schools All Ireland B Final with Ashbourne Community School from Meath has been fixed for St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, also at 2pm.

Only two side’s previously have lifted the Paddy Drummond Cup, St Eunans College Letterkenny in 1979 and De La Salle, Ballyshannon the following year 1980.

Highland Radio Sport will have reporters at both finals this Saturday.

Due to the involvement of a number of players in the schools finals, Donegal’s opening U20 Ulster Championship game with Cavan has been put back to next Wednesday 13th March at Breffni Park.

