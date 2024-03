Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair have successfully defended their FAI Schools Junior (u17) Boys B National Cup title.

The Donegal School defeat Gaelcholáiste Reachrann, Domhnach Mide 5-1 the decider on Tuesday afternoon in Dundalk.

Brian McFadden and Jordi Gribben scored two each while Fionn Bonner also chipped in the fifth and final goal of the game.