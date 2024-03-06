Ten man ATU hold firm to lift CUFAI Eustace Shield

ATU Donegal lifted the CUFAI Eustace Shield on Wednesday beating ATU Sligo 3-2 in Athlone.

A brace from Thomas Doherty and a Conor Campbell own goal had the Letterkenny side 3-2 up at the break.

Campbell and Jason Devenney scored in the opening half for Sligo.

Sligo played the full second period with a man extra, Sean McDermott was sent off for Donegal just before the break after picking up two yellow cards.

Sligo went in search of an equaliser and put heavy pressure on Donegal in the later half but Shane Byrne’s side will held firm to see out the win and lift the shield.