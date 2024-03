Down The Garden Path Series 11 written and presented by Mary Brophy and produced by Neal Boyle. This is an IWR Production for Highland Radio funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

In this weeks episode, Mary Brophy travels to Rathmullan House, purchased by the Wheeler Family in 1961 who transformed it into a magnificent Hotel and Restaurant. Mary explores it’s restored walled kitchen garden and talks to gardeners Esther and Martin