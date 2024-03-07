Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Waterford have quality – Derry City’s Ronan Boyce

Ronan Boyce

After Monday’s draw in Dublin with champions Shamrock Rovers, Derry City swing into action again on Friday with Waterford coming to The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Both teams have made bright starts to their campaigns and Waterford have been among the goals in the first few weeks- netting four at Drogheda and three against St Pats.

Derry will have parked the disappointment of conceding late against Rovers and will look to get back to winning ways against a Waterford side which has for Derry Assistant Manager Alan Reynolds in their management team.

Will Patching has been added to the Derry injury list which also includes Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan.

Ahead of the game Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Derry defender and Ramelton native Ronan Boyce.

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised in Newtowncunningham crash

7 March 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback, Audio

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries on Thursday, March 7th

7 March 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following Omagh hit and run

7 March 2024
Measles
News, Top Stories

Second person contracts measles in Ireland

7 March 2024
Advertisement

