8,971 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of February

There were 8,971 people signing on the Live Register in county Donegal in Feburary, a fall of 8% on the figure for that of last year.

That’s according to the latest figures released by the central statistics office.

Decreases were recorded in all social welfare offices with largest seen in Killybegs, Dungloe and Buncrana.

Killbegs had a drop of 22% to 519, Dungloe fell 13% to 1053 and Buncrana recorded 1,597 people, 11% less than February 2023.

Ballyshannon and Donegal Town both recorded decreases of 7% to 1,071 and 567 respectively.

Ballybofey saw the number on the register fall to 1,077 a decrease of 10%.

Letterkenny and Dunfanaghy meanwhile both saw the smallest drop at 2%.

There were 2,508 and 579 people signing on in each of those offices.

