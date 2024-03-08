Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Big Donegal interest as countdown continues to three-day West Cork Rally

Twice previous winners Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in a Citroen C3 Rally2 are the number one seeds as the the 2024 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship heads south to Clonakilty for the West Cork Rally during St Patrick’s Weekend.

The hugely popular event will take place over three days for the first time with crews taking on extra stages on Friday including a loop in darkness.

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan, the current tarmac champions, will follow them out in their VW Polo Gti R5 while  the third seeds are Galway rally winners Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in a Fiesta Rally 2.

The top twenty is flooded with big Rally2 names including 2014 Irish Tarmac Champion Declan Boyle.

The 2022 Irish Tarmac Junior Champion Ryan MacHugh and Declan Boyle (pictured) are top Rally4 seeds for the event.

See the full entry list here:

https://www.westcorkrally.com/post/west-cork-rally-2024-entry-list-revealed

womens aid
News, Audio, Top Stories

Co-ordinated approach needed to tackle gender based violence – Women’s Aid

8 March 2024
Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Feighan seeks funding to allow communities transition from septic tanks to sewerage mains

8 March 2024
referenda
News, Top Stories

Voting underway in two referenda

8 March 2024
kenova
News, Top Stories

Stakenife report to be published later today

8 March 2024
