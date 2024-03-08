Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Breaking – HSE confirms interim funding has been agreed for Raphoe Counselling Service

The HSE has confirmed today that following meetings with the HSE, Tusla and the Raphoe Diocesan Counselling Services, an interim funding proposal has been agreed by all parties.

This proposal addresses the immediate issues that were highlighted by the Raphoe Counselling Service and it ensures the delivery of the Raphoe Diocesan Counselling Services for the foreseeable future.

In a statement issued a short time ago, the HSE says it looks forward to continuing to work in collaboration with TUSLA and the Raphoe Diocesan Counselling Services to meet the needs of existing and new clients into the future.

Outgoing Director Liam Cannon says this paves the way for the service, which faced being wound down from next week, to continue………………

 

