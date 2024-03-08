CLG Dhún na nGall confirm appointment of Michael McMenamin as Planning and Training Officer

Michael McMenamin has been appointed the Donegal GAA Planning and Training Officer.

McMenamim seen off the challenge of former Chairman Mick McGrath to take over the job vacated by Charlie Kerr.

The CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin clubman is no stranger to officer roles within the county having been Development Officer for five years up to 2014.

Michael was heavily involved around the construction of the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

He is currently the Treasurer of his club and is also a Safeguarding 1 tutor, ‘Club Maith’ assessor and Club Development Facilitator.