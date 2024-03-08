Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

CLG Dhún na nGall confirm appointment of Michael McMenamin as Planning and Training Officer

Michael McMenamin has been appointed the Donegal GAA Planning and Training Officer.

McMenamim seen off the challenge of former Chairman Mick McGrath to take over the job vacated by Charlie Kerr.

The CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin clubman is no stranger to officer roles within the county having been Development Officer for five years up to 2014.

Michael was heavily involved around the construction of the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

He is currently the Treasurer of his club and is also a Safeguarding 1 tutor, ‘Club Maith’ assessor and Club Development Facilitator.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kenova
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stakeknife still not officially named

8 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2024
urdf
News, Top Stories

Online facility launched supplying info on URDF projects

8 March 2024
pastoral centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Breaking – HSE confirms interim funding has been agreed for Raphoe Counselling Service

8 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

kenova
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stakeknife still not officially named

8 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2024
urdf
News, Top Stories

Online facility launched supplying info on URDF projects

8 March 2024
pastoral centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Breaking – HSE confirms interim funding has been agreed for Raphoe Counselling Service

8 March 2024
donegal airport 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Loganair announces a year round service between Donegal and Glasgow

8 March 2024
womens aid
News, Audio, Top Stories

Co-ordinated approach needed to tackle gender based violence – Women’s Aid

8 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube