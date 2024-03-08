Donegal FRC calls for consistent funding to keep up with demand

Family Resource Centres across Donegal says there needs to be consistent funding to allow them to provide proven therapeutic services.

The national ‘Recovery and Resilience Programme for Children’ grant provided one-off funding of €1,000,000 for therapeutic community supports in 83 Family Resource Centres across Ireland.

This included Cara House, Donegal and Downstrands Family Resource Centres in this county.

Manager of Donegal Family Resource Centre, Kathleen McHugh, says while the money was a welcome boost, demand has increased and they fear they will be unable to keep up: