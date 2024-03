The government is looking into the possibility of providing funding to local communities on the outskirts of large towns to allow them decommission septic tanks and connect into the local sewerage systems.

Minister Ciaran O’Donnell told the Dail this is predominantly an issue for Uisce Eireann, but his department will examine the options.

He was responding to South Donegal Deputy Frank Feighan, who told the Dail such funding was available in the past………….