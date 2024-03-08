Gallagher keeps Olympic dream alive with latest win in Italy

Jude Gallagher has completed an excellent day for Irish boxers at the Olympic qualifying event in Italy.

The Two Castles Newtownstewart man beat world championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin in their last-32 contest in the featherweight division.

Gallagher needs to make the semi finals to qualify for this summers games in Paris.

Grainne Walsh and Daina Moorehouse also advanced to the last-16 in the welterweight and flyweight divisions respectively.

While Kelyn Cassidy stopped Guatemala’s Wyatt Trujillo in the first round of their light-heavyweight last-32 bout.