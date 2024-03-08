Hoban hat-trick gives Derry win over Waterford

Derry City were 3-0 winners on Friday night in the Premier Division clash with Waterford United.
Patrick Hoban starred with a hat-trick for the home side.
Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium:
Derry City were 3-0 winners on Friday night in the Premier Division clash with Waterford United.
Patrick Hoban starred with a hat-trick for the home side.
Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland