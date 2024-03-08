Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Hoban hat-trick gives Derry win over Waterford

Derry City were 3-0 winners on Friday night in the Premier Division clash with Waterford United.

Patrick Hoban starred with a hat-trick for the home side.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Polling stations now closed

8 March 2024
polling station
News, Top Stories

Slight pick up in Donegal voters having their say

8 March 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Over 25% turn out in Donegal for referendum so far

8 March 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

8,971 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of February

8 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Polling stations now closed

8 March 2024
polling station
News, Top Stories

Slight pick up in Donegal voters having their say

8 March 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Over 25% turn out in Donegal for referendum so far

8 March 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

8,971 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of February

8 March 2024
cinealeoghain
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 6ú Feabhra le Coláiste Cinéal Eoghain

8 March 2024
bairbre
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 28ú Feabhra le SnaG le Bairbre Cahill Líonra LC

8 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube