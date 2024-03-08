MEP Walsh calls for EU Female Founders’ Fund on International Women’s Day



Today marks International Women’s Day and Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for the creation of the first ever EU Female Founders’ Fund.

The Fine Gael MEP wants to establish the project through the European Investment Fund in a bid to eradicate the gender credit gap that exists for female-owned businesses.

It would provide private equity and venture capital funding to businesses founded or majority owned by women.

MEP Walsh says while there is awareness around the gender pay gap, there must be more said on the gender credit gap: