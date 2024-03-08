Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

MEP Walsh calls for EU Female Founders’ Fund on International Women’s Day


Today marks International Women’s Day and Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for the creation of the first ever EU Female Founders’ Fund.

The Fine Gael MEP wants to establish the project through the European Investment Fund in a bid to eradicate the gender credit gap that exists for female-owned businesses.

It would provide private equity and venture capital funding to businesses founded or majority owned by women.

MEP Walsh says while there is awareness around the gender pay gap, there must be more said on the gender credit gap:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Feighan seeks funding to allow communities transition from septic tanks to sewerage mains

8 March 2024
referenda
News, Top Stories

Voting underway in two referenda

8 March 2024
kenova
News, Top Stories

Stakenife report to be published later today

8 March 2024
donegal family resource centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal FRC calls for consistent funding to keep up with demand

8 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Feighan seeks funding to allow communities transition from septic tanks to sewerage mains

8 March 2024
referenda
News, Top Stories

Voting underway in two referenda

8 March 2024
kenova
News, Top Stories

Stakenife report to be published later today

8 March 2024
donegal family resource centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal FRC calls for consistent funding to keep up with demand

8 March 2024
scoil iosagain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue liaising closely with education Minister to see new building for Scoil Íosagáin

8 March 2024
maria walsh
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Walsh calls for EU Female Founders’ Fund on International Women’s Day

8 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube