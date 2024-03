Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue says he is liaising closely with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, to secure approval for new building for Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana,

He says all that’s left to do is to secure the final approval and capital funding.

Scoil Íosagáin is the largest primary school in Donegal with over 750 pupils enrolled.

Minister McConalogue says while the education provided to the children is of top quality, the building is over 100 years old: