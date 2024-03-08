Online facility launched supplying info on URDF projects

A new online tracker has been launched giving information on Urban Regional Development Fund Projects, with €16.6m being invested in Donegal.

The tracker enables users to gain access to details of URDF projects, including funding allocations, timelines and key objectives.

URDF projects in Donegal include the Letterkenny 2040 Plan which contains proposals to Re-Energise and Connect the Historic Town Centre.

The government says URDF funding is being targeted to support innovative projects that enable new housing, commercial, community and other development to be delivered within our cities and towns and to create attractive and vibrant places for people to live and work, as well as to invest in and to visit.

They say the tracker is a valuable resource available to stakeholders, residents, and interested individuals, allowing them to stay informed about ongoing developments in their area.

Press release in full:

New interactive tool gives unique insight into progress of Donegal’s €16.6m Urban Regional Development Fund Projects

A new online project tracker which provides detailed information, imagery and updates on the status of the 132 regeneration proposals comprising almost 400 projects awarded under the Government’s €1.6 billion Urban Redevelopment Fund (URDF) has been launched.

The tracker which will be updated regularly with information on the progress of existing and new URDF projects includes insights into the €16.6m URDF funding allocated to proposals in Donegal including; Letterkenny 2040 (Public Realm & Strategic Land Acquisition) and Letterkenny 2040 Phase 1: Re-Energise and Connect the Historic Town Centre.

With the help of this interactive tool, users can easily navigate through the different URDF projects and gain valuable information about their status, milestones, and impact. It provides a user-friendly interface that allows stakeholders, residents, and interested individuals to stay informed about the ongoing developments in their area.

Users can explore specific projects, track their progress, and access relevant details such as funding allocation, project timelines, and key objectives, making it easier for both professionals and the general public to stay up-to-date and make informed decisions on the progress of Donegal’s URDF initiatives

This tool will help enhance public awareness regarding million URDF projects, bringing valuable insights and understanding to all those interested in the region’s growth and progress.

Nationally, URDF funding is being targeted to support innovative projects that enable new housing, commercial, community and other development to be delivered within the existing built-up footprints of our cities and towns and to create attractive and vibrant places for people to live and work, as well as to invest in and to visit.

The URDF is the flagship €2 billion investment programme of Project Ireland 2040, established to support National Planning Framework objectives through the sustainable regeneration and rejuvenation of Ireland’s five cities and large towns.

URDF supported projects are now active in every local authority area across every local authority.

To access the tracker, go to www.gov.ie/URDF