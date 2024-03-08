Over 25% turn out in Donegal for referendum so far

As of 5:30pm only a quarter of those eligible to vote in Donegal have had their say todays two referendums.

Polling stations remain open until 10pm this evening for people to decide whether or not changes should be made to the definitions of Family and Care in the Constitution.

According to figures received by Highland Radio, the average turn out in Donegal currently sits at around 25%.

All stations are sitting with turn out rates between 21% and 26%, with Toraí Island recording a total of 37% so far.