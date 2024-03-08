Reaction: Hat-trick man Hoban happy with another three points

After this weeks draw with champions Shamrock Rovers, Derry City were back to winning ways on Friday night as they eased to a 3-0 win in their Premier Division clash with Waterford at The Brandywell.

In his first season with the Candystrips, Patrick Hoban scored his first hat-trick for the club and brought his season tally to six goals in five games.

Derry stay second in the Premier Division standings, two points of leaders Shelbourne who beat Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park.

Speaking after the game to Martin Holmes, Hoban was happy with his performance and another three points: