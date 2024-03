There has been an rise of voters taking to polling stations around the county this evening.

At 5:30pm the average sat at 25%, as of 8:30pm that figure was believed to be around 38%.

The following turn out figures were shared to Highland Radio:

Stranorlar – 34%

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Letterkenny – 42%

Ballyraine – 35%

Donegal – 39.8%

Updates will be provided as they come in.