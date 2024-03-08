Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Stakeknife still not officially named

The UK government is being urged to release the identity of the British Army’s top agent in the IRA during the Troubles.

It follows the publication of a major report into the activities of the mole, known as “Stakeknife”.

The report found more lives were probably lost than saved – and that murders that “should and could” have been prevented were allowed to take place

It’s widely believed that Stakeknife was Freddie Scappattici, who died last year, aged 77.

However. Jon Boutcher, who led the investigation before becoming PSNI Chief Constable says he still can’t be formally named…………………

