A major report into the British Army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during The Troubles will be published later.

It follows a seven-year long, 40 million pound investigation known as Operation Kenova, which looked into an IRA double agent Freddie Scappaticci, code-named Stakeknife, and the role of the British Army and M-I-5.

Recently, the North’s Public Prosecution Service said no one would be prosecuted in connection with multiple murders and abductions due to insufficient evidence.