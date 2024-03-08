Voting underway in two referenda

Voters are having their say in two referenda being held today.

Polling opened at 7am, with people deciding on two proposed changes to the Constitution around family and care. Voting continues until 10pm tonight.

In order to vote you must attend a polling station, provide valid ID and give your full name and address.

A stamped ballot will be provided by polling officials, containing short instructions on how to vote and details of the referendum proposals.

More details on the referenda can be obtained here – https://www.electoralcommission.ie/referendums/referendum-information/referendum-information-booklets/