Voting underway in two referenda

Voters are having their say in two referenda being held today.

Polling opened at 7am, with people deciding on two proposed changes to the Constitution around family and care. Voting continues until 10pm tonight.

In order to vote you must attend a polling station, provide valid ID and give your full name and address.

A stamped ballot will be provided by polling officials, containing short instructions on how to vote and details of the referendum proposals.

More details on the referenda can be obtained here – https://www.electoralcommission.ie/referendums/referendum-information/referendum-information-booklets/

Top Stories

referenda
News, Top Stories

Voting underway in two referenda

8 March 2024
kenova
News, Top Stories

Stakenife report to be published later today

8 March 2024
donegal family resource centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal FRC calls for consistent funding to keep up with demand

8 March 2024
scoil iosagain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue liaising closely with education Minister to see new building for Scoil Íosagáin

8 March 2024
