Abbey Vocational School defeated Ashbourne Community School in the All-Ireland Schools B final to claim the Paddy Drummond Cup.

The Donegal Town school won on a score line of 1-15 to 9 points.

Conor McCahill netted the goal while Conor Meehan kicked six points for Abbey Vocational School.

Daire Bonner reports for Highland Radio with the full time report…