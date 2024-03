Conor Glass says “team success is the ultimate goal” but admits winning individual awards are also special for him and his family.

The Watty Grahams star picked up the AIB GAA Club Football Player of the Year award at the ceremony in Croke Park.

Glass was also on the Team of the Year along with five of his teammates including Ryan Dougan, Ciaran Mc Faul, Michael Warnock, Emmett Bradley and Eunan Mulholland.

The multi-award winner spoke with Oisin Langan…